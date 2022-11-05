Game Thread: #7 TCU Football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The TCU Horned Frogs are back in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders, along with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, with the game to kick off at 11:00 AM Central.

Texas Tech has been up and down under first year coach Joey McGuire, at 4-4 overall, but with some clutch home overtime victories over Houston and Texas. The Red Raiders are looking to take a step towards bowl eligibility by handing TCU its first loss of the season. The Horned Frogs enter the game ranked #7 in the AP Poll and College Playoff Rankings with an 8-0 start following a road win at West Virginia.

The Red Raiders have a three-man rotation at QB, as Donovan Smith, Behren Morton, and Tyler Shough are listed as co-starters on the depth chart and all have played this season. All three played last week against Baylor and combined for 5 interceptions. Morton was impressive in a victory over West Virginia and the loss vs. OK State, while Smith has been the running threat and Shough was the originally named starter to begin the season but has been hampered with injury and may be returning to full health. RBs SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks are both strong backs with speed that have shown some big play ability. WR Myles Price has missed a couple games with injury, but is a dangerous threat from the slot. Defensively, LB Krishon Merriweather returns for a Super-Senior season and is leading Tech in tackles, while OLB Tyree Wilson can be a terror off the edge.

TCU brings a balanced offensive attack capable of attacking on the ground and through the air - Max Duggan leads the Big 12 in passing, Quentin Johnston is 2nd in receiving, and Kendre Miller is 3rd in the conference in rushing yards per game. The TCU offense has been able to generate explosive chunk plays, including last week vs. West Virginia with scoring plays of 71, 55, 51, 30, and 29 yards in the win. The TCU defense has gotten out to slow starts, giving up points early, but has been very strong in second halves: allowing 6 2nd Half points to Oklahoma State, shutting out Kansas State after half, and 10 2nd Half points for West Virginia. The Frogs are looking to put together a complete performance in both halves in effort to remain undefeated and continue its drive towards the Big 12 Championship and beyond.



Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!