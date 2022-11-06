ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Austin for TCU vs. Texas

ESPN has made its decision of the Week 11 location for its pregame road show College GameDay. For the second time this season the show will be broadcast from Austin, TX where the 6-3 Texas Longhorns will host the 9-0 TCU Horned Frogs.

Week 11: AUSTIN



9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022

Texas was able to keep pace in the race to the Big 12 Championship game with its Week 10 win over Kansas State. TCU continued its undefeated streak with a double-digit victory over Texas Tech in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Horned Frogs will be featured in National pregame programs in consecutive weeks after hosting Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff from outside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Week 10.

TCU has been a participant in the College GameDay-hosted game seven eight previous times, with seven wins and its only loss being Ohio State in 2018 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. According to NCAA.com, for teams with at least five appearances, TCU leads the nation in winning percentage with its 7-1 record.

TCU on College GameDay Date Location Winner Score Loser Date Location Winner Score Loser 24 Oct 2009 Provo, UT #7 TCU 38-7 #16 BYU 14 Nov 2009 Fort Worth, TX #4 TCU 55-28 #16 Utah 6 Nov 2010 Salt Lake City, UT #4 TCU 47-7 #6 Utah 1 Jan 2011 Pasadena, CA #3 TCU 21-10 #4 Wisconsin 1 Nov 2014 Morgantown, WV #10 TCU 31-30 #20 West Virginia 7 Oct 2017 Fort Worth, TX #8 TCU 31-24 #23 West Virginia 15 Sept 2018 Fort Worth, TX #4 Ohio State 40-28 #15 TCU 8 October 2022 Lawrence, KS #17 TCU 38-31 #19 Kansas

The College GameDay program will be broadcast on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App and WatchESPN on Saturday November 12 at 8:00 AM Central. The TCU vs. Texas football game will follow in the ABC Primetime window at 6:30 PM Central, also available for streaming on the ESPN APP and WatchESPN.