Frogs in the Pros: Yazmeen Ryan is an NWSL champion

While TCU’s women’s soccer team prepared to kick off the Big 12 Conference tournament, former Horned Frog standout Yazmeen Ryan was closing out her second professional season with the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Ryan helped lead her team to the championship this season, forcing an own goal as Portland defeated the Kansas City Current 2-0.

Ryan appeared in 20 games and logged over 1,100 minutes for the Thorns this season, totaling 13 starts along the way. The former TCU midfielder finished with two goals and five assists during the 2022 campaign, helping lead the team to a 10-3-9 overall record. Portland clinched the No. 2 seed in the postseason tournament, edging the San Diego Wave FC 2-1 in the semifinals before shutting out Kansas City to win the championship crown.

Ryan’s additional stats for the 2022 season include 30 key passes and 22 shots as well as 11 interceptions, four clearances and two blocks on the defensive end of the field. Ryan appeared in 11 games with two starts for the Thorns last season. Ryan is one of four former TCU women’s soccer players who are currently rostered in the NWSL (Jenna Winebrenner, Katie Lund and Ryan Williams).