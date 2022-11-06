Big 12 Football Recap: Week 10

A dominant fourth-quarter performance from the TCU football team resulted in a 34-24 win over Texas Tech to secure the Saddle Trophy on Saturday afternoon. Now ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings, TCU remains undefeated and now holds a two-game lead over the remainder of the Big 12 Conference after Texas downed Kansas State in Manhattan and Oklahoma State cratered in a lopsided loss to the unranked Jayhawks.

Here are the recaps from Week 10 of the college football season in the Big 12 Conference.

Craig Williams showed out in Baylor's win over Oklahoma @_Sqwirl | @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/xsViegGlO3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2022

Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35

No Richard Reese? No problem for the Bears, who saw fifth-year running back Craig Williams steamroll the Sooner defense for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while the Baylor defense intercepted Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel three times. The two offenses combined for over 900 yards in the game, with Eric Gray rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to pace the Sooners. Gabriel threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns including one to Marvin Mims, who went for 120 yards on four receptions. Despite going 4-for-13 on third-down conversion attempts, Baylor’s three forced turnovers and one fourth-down stop were enough to outlast the Sooners in a back-and-forth shootout.

Baylor (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) moves into a tie for second in the conference standings and will battle Kansas State in Waco on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) goes to West Virginia for a road matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Iowa State's 31-14 Riot Bowl victory over West Virginia has this Cyclones fan thinking about what his fandom is made of: pic.twitter.com/uL1vJZvXSO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2022

Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14

The Cyclones are on the Big 12 Conference scoreboard, snapped a five-game conference losing streak behind a stout defensive effort. Quarterback J.T. Daniels completed only 8-of-22 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while the Mountaineers struggled to move the ball on the ground without running backs C.J. Donaldson and Tony Mathis. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson continues to be one of the elite pass catchers in the conference, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and a score to fuel the Cyclone offense. West Virginia couldn’t get out of his own way on Saturday, committing seven penalties and going 2-for-12 on third-down conversion attempts in the loss.

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) travels to Stillwater to take on a depleted Oklahoma State team on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) hosts Oklahoma for a morning affair in Morgantown on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Devin Neal had a monster game for the Jayhawks today @KU_Football is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008! pic.twitter.com/oc0udKPLDi — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Kansas 37, No. 16 Oklahoma State 16

The Cowboys struggled mightily without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and a plethora of other skill players who were sidelined with injuries. Freshman Garret Rangel threw two of his three interceptions in the first quarter, allowing Kansas to build an early lead and snap a three-game losing streak. Devin Neal was a monster on the ground for the Jayhawks, rushing for a season-high 224 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries while quarterback Jason Bean threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Neal was also the top receiving threat for Kansas, adding six receptions for 110 yards in the win. Oklahoma State committed four turnovers and conceded 351 rushing yards to the Jayhawks in the loss.

Kansas (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will hit the road and face Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) has lost three of its last four and will attempt to bounce back with a home matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Keondre Coburn puts on the cape and forces another Adrian Martinez fumble.



Jaylan Ford cashes in his second takeaway of the game with the fumble recovery #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/t3XZ79KWiH — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) November 6, 2022

No. 24 Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas State 27

The Longhorns rode the shoulders of running back Bijan Robinson, who rumbled for 209 yards and one touchdown and Texas held off a late rally from the Wildcats to secure a ranked matchup with TCU and a visit from College Game Day next weekend. Kansas State fell behind 31-10 at halftime, but nearly came back after scoring consecutive unanswered touchdowns. But a late fumble from quarterback Adrian Martinez, who made his first start since leaving the team’s loss against TCU with an injury, ultimately doomed the Wildcats. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns, who sacked Martinez twice and finished with 269 rushing yards in the victory on the road.

Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will host the Horned Frogs for a night game in Austin on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) travels for a road showdown against a surging Baylor squad at McLane Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.