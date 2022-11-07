Game Recap: TCU Soccer 0, West Virginia 1

The #17 TCU Horned Frog soccer team fell victim to an overtime winner from the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, TX on Sunday. The defensive battle still saw the Frogs put 7 shots on frame, including 4 from Gracie Brian, but WVU Goalkeeper Kayza Massey was up to the task in shutting out TCU.

During regulation, WVU pushed three shots on target in the first half that TCU’s Lauren Kellett handled, while the TCU defense then held the Mountaineers without a shot on goal through the entire second half.

The Mountaineers play a pesky brand of soccer that frustrates opponents by allowing few chances combined with excellent goal keeping and a finishing ability to take advantage of its own opportunities. However, sometimes it takes a strike of fortune to get anything by TCU’s Lauren Kellett. Just minutes into the first overtime period the Mountaineers found that moment of fortune when WVU defender Jordan Brewster stepped up for a free kick from well into her own defensive territory. She sailed the kick over all teammates and defenders who may have been on the receiving end of a pass, because it turns out it wasn’t a pass, the long shot took a bounce in the box in front of Kellett and flew over her head and into the goal.

TCU pushed for chances through the over time periods, with its best chance being in the final minutes when Oli Pena sent a shot from the top of the box that was handled Massey to preserve the Mountaineer lead and send the Big 12 Tournament trophy to Morgantown for the fifth time in ten years.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is Monday November 7, with the first round getting started on Friday November 11. TCU will find out its seeding and whether it will be hosting any games at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium, as games are hosted at campus sites through the Quarterfinals.