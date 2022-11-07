Game Thread: #14 TCU Basketball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The TCU Horned Frog Men’s Basketball team finally tips off Monday night to open a season filled with high expectations, with PG Mike Miles named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and the Frogs ranked #14 in the Preseason AP Poll. You can read up on the Golden Lions in our Team Preview and you can get a feel for the Frogs from our contribution to the SBNation Top 25 Preview.

Join us in the comments as we cover tonight’s game.

GAME 1: VS. ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF GOLDEN LIONS

NOV. 7 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 7 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge; Analyst: Colin Boddicker

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 109/967

Play-By-Play: Jeff Williams; Analyst: John Denton

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn

The Numbers:

Series: TCU leads 5-0

First Meeting: TCU won 130-71 (12/30/00) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: TCU won 75-61 (11/17/07) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W5

Dixon vs. UAPB: First Meeting

Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:

Spread: TCU -36

Point Total: 142.5

PrizePicks Player Props:

Mike Miles:

Points: 15.5

Assists: 3.5



Emanuel Miller:

Points: 10.5

Rebounds: 6.0

GAME NOTES

No. 14 ranked TCU opens the season on Monday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TCU is ranked No. 14 nationally in the Associated Press Top 25. It’s the third time that TCU has been ranked in the preseason poll. The Frogs last appeared in the AP Preseason Poll prior to the 2018 season (20th) and were also ranked before the 1998 season (24th).

TCU was picked fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll. Last season, the Frogs finished 8-10 and tied for fifth place, matching its best-ever finish in the conference.

TCU joins Dayton and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as teams that return all five starters and its top five scorers. The Frogs actually return their top six scorers from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 35 years.

Returning numbers for TCU include 92.5% of its scoring, 93% of its rebounding and 97.7% of its offensive rebounding.

TCU also returns 89.4% of its minutes from last year, the third most among NCAA DI teams and the most among teams in major conferences.

Mike Miles Jr. is the first Horned Frog to be named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. Other preseason accolades include the watch list for the NABC DI Player of the Year and the Bob Cousy Award.

Miles was also named Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team, while Emanuel Miller was named Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention.

Damion Baugh, who was All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention a year ago, returns after averaging 10.6 points per game. His 4.9 assists ranked fourth in the conference.

Jamie Dixon begins his seventh season at TCU and 20th as a head coach. Dixon is 18-0 in season openers.

Under Dixon (since 2016-17), TCU has gone 60-10 in November and December combined.

Under Dixon, TCU is 70-11 against nonconference teams.

TCU has a 74-37 record in season openers and has won its last eight openers and 15 of its last 16. The last defeat was in 2013 at SMU.

TCU is 60-13 and has won 14-straight season openers at home with the last loss coming in 2005 to Tarleton.

TCU joins Tennessee, Texas and UCLA as the only programs who rank in the top 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll in men’s basketball and football.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU lost to No. 1 seed Arizona, 85-80, in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 20.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. had career-highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds. Chuck O’Bannon had 23 points and Mike Miles Jr. scored 20 points.

The Horned Frogs finished with a record of 21-13, the fourth time they have reached 20 wins under Dixon.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

UABP went 7-24 last season and 5-13 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference while making it to the SWC finals.

Second year head coach Solomon Bozeman returns just two from last season, starters Kylen Milton and Braham Harris.

UP NEXT