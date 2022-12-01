TCU QB Max Duggan named Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist

Honors continue to roll in for TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who has been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Duggan, who took home the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named both an All Big-12 First Team honoree and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, is also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s top quarterback. Other finalists for the Walter Camp award include USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan’s Blake Corum and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

The Walter Camp award is voted on by FBS head coaches and sports information directors throughout the nation. The honor is given each season to the best overall player in college football. Duggan has totaled 3,366 yards and 34 touchdowns for TCU this season. The senior has led the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 record and a spot in the Big 12 title game.