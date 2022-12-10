How to Watch: Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in College Football, presented annually to the most outstanding player in the sport. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York City’s Lincoln Center on December 10th at 7:00 PM Central and broadcast on ESPN (streaming on WatchESPN & the ESPN App).

The Finalists:

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett:

TCU Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan

Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud:

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams:

Max Duggan is the first Horned Frog to reach the Heisman ceremony since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000, where he finished 4th and the award was given to Florida State QB Chris Weinke. TCU’s Trevone Boykin placed 4th in the voting in 2014, a year in which the Heisman only brought three finalists to New York as Oregon’s Marcus Mariota ran away with the award by a large margin. TCU’s lone Heisman winner was Davey O’Brien in 1938; his Horned Frogs went on to win the Sugar Bowl and were named consensus National Champion.