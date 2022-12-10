Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up

TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.

Max Duggan being a finalist is an incredible honor and he continues to represent TCU with poise and passion, using his time on the microphone to discuss his love for TCU and his commitment to his teammates. Duggan ultimately fell short in the final voting tally of winner Caleb Williams, in the closest winning margin since 2018 when Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won the award over Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Duggan was a definitive 2nd place, collecting more voting points than the next 5 candidates combined and 881 points ahead of third place C.J. Stroud. The 2nd place finish is the highest for a Horned Frog since 1955 when running back Jim Swink was the runner-up; TCU RB LaDainian Tomlinson finished 4th in 2000 and TCU QB Trevone Boykin finished 4th in 2014; the lone Horned Frog to win the award was Davey O’Brien in 1938.

Duggan and his Horned Frogs will be right back to work, as practice begins Sunday for the Fiesta Bowl Playoff Semifinal vs. the Michigan Wolverines on December 31. 3rd-place finisher C.J. Stroud and 4th-place Stetson Bennett will face off against each other in the Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal in Atlanta, GA on December 31st. Heisman Winner Caleb Williams and his USC Trojans will play in Arlington, TX in the Cotton Bowl vs the Tulane Green Wave on January 2nd.