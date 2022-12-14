Frogs O’ War Bowl Mania Pick ‘Em

Bowl Season begins this week, with the Friday December 16 featuring the Bahamas Bowl between Miami-Ohio and UAB and a Top 25 matchup between #24 Troy and #25 UTSA in the Cure Bowl. There is some bowl game almost every day through January 2nd, before the National Championship on January 9.

While waiting for the TCU Horned Frogs to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl Playoff Semifinal on December 31, there is plenty of football to enjoy. With never-before-played matchups, old rivalries, and an entire off-season's-worth of bragging rights on the line, every Bowl Game has something to offer. Don’t ever let anyone tell you there are too many bowl games - by February you’ll be begging to watch 5-7 Rice take on 6-6 Southern Miss in Mobile, Alabama. Don’t let the talk of bowl opt-outs or the ever moving target of the transfer portal drain you of the joy of College Football.

Join the Bowl Mania Contest on ESPN by following the link HERE or the button below. Each pick can be made or edited through each individual game kick off, but get in early to maximize your chances to come away with the top score. This is a confidence pool, meaning you select the winner for each game and assign a ranked confidence number from 1 (least confident) to 43 (most confident); for each correct win you earn the number of points assigned. Can you take down the competition and stand atop the rankings when the National Champion is crowned on January 9?