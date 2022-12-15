JUCO CB Channing Canada commits to TCU

TCU football has made noise over the last week with news that highly-ranked uncommitted recruits and transfers could be making their way to Fort Worth in the near future. The Horned Frogs secured their 22nd commitment of the 2023 class on Thursday, with four-star JUCO cornerback Channing Canada announcing his decision via Twitter. Canada is the No. 1 ranked JUCO cornerback in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite system.

Canada comes to Funky Town from Trinity Valley Community College in California, where the 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt freshman appeared in nine games and recorded 21 total tackles along with four pass breakups and three tackles for loss. Canada named TCU, Washington and Auburn as his three finalists before announcing his decision for the Horned Frogs on social media. Mississippi State and Illinois were also in the mix for his services. Canada becomes the sixth four-star recruit in TCU’s loaded 2023 class.