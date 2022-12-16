Four-star safety Jamel Johnson commits to TCU

TCU football continues to make waves on the recruiting trail with Early Signing Day fast approaching. After tweets from head coach Sonny Dykes and safeties coach Paul Gonzales, four-star safety Jamel Johnson announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter. Johnson shared his decision Friday afternoon, becoming the seventh four-star recruit and the 23rd prospect to commit in what has become a loaded 2023 recruiting class for TCU.

Johnson ranks as the No. 33 safety in the nation according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had originally committed to the Texas Longhorns before reopening his recruitment on Nov. 7. Johnson was one of multiple potential recruits who made an official visit to the TCU football team over the weekend. The Seguin High School standout and Arlington native chose TCU over Texas and Ole Miss and had offers from several other schools including Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, USC and more.