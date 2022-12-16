Florida transfer CB Avery Helm commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs are absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, securing a third defensive back in two days, adding Florida Gators transfer cornerback Avery Helm after previous announcements this week from 4-Star Safety Jamel Johnson and #1 JUCO CB Channing Canada. Helm is TCU’s first addition from the transfer portal in this recruiting cycle, after bringing in big time contributors from the portal for the 2022 season.

As a high school recruit out of Missouri City, TX, Helm was rated a 4-Star and the #24 cornerback in the class of 2020 per the 247 Composite rankings. During his time in Gainesville, Helm accumulated 31 tackles with 5 passes defensed in 22 games played over three years. He will be immediately eligible to play in the 2023 season, with three years of eligibility remaining.