Florida transfer CB Avery Helm commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs are absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, securing a third defensive back in two days, adding Florida Gators transfer cornerback Avery Helm after previous announcements this week from 4-Star Safety Jamel Johnson and #1 JUCO CB Channing Canada. Helm is TCU’s first addition from the transfer portal in this recruiting cycle, after bringing in big time contributors from the portal for the 2022 season.
@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/HJtVKUwuwB— Avery Helm (@FMB_Helm) December 17, 2022
As a high school recruit out of Missouri City, TX, Helm was rated a 4-Star and the #24 cornerback in the class of 2020 per the 247 Composite rankings. During his time in Gainesville, Helm accumulated 31 tackles with 5 passes defensed in 22 games played over three years. He will be immediately eligible to play in the 2023 season, with three years of eligibility remaining.
