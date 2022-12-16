Four-star safety Randon Fontenette commits to TCU

TCU football has been crushing the recruiting circuit on Friday, with the Horned Frogs earning another commitment from a four-star prospect. Having already secured commitments from four-star safety Jamel Johnson and Florida cornerback transfer Avery Helm, TCU saw four-star safety Randon Fontenette announce his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter late Friday evening. Fontenette becomes the 24th member of the 2023 class and the eighth four-star recruit to pledge his commitment to the TCU program.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder from Freeport, Texas and Brazosport High School currently ranks as the No. 29 safety in the nation according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Fontenette had committed to Utah during the summer, but decommitted on Nov. 3 after a visit to TCU in late October. Fontenette had a recent visit from Vanderbilt, but ultimately chose the Horned Frogs over the Commodores as well as Utah, USC, Texas Tech, Purdue and more. Fontenette was one of several prospects who visited the TCU campus over the weekend.