Alabama transfer WR JoJo Earle commits to TCU

TCU recruiting is no longer simply heating up, it is officially a four-alarm blaze. The Horned Frogs’ incredible recruiting weekend continued on Saturday with the commitment of Alabama Crimson Tide transfer receiver JoJo Earle. Earle was an elite prospect out of Aledo High School, a high 4-Star Top-50 overall recruit and the #6 overall Wide Receiver in the 2021 class per 247sports’ composite rankings. Earle is the fifth 4-Star commitment for the Horned Frogs in the last three days.

Earle was a contributor right away as a true Freshman for an Alabama team that made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. During his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Earle had 24 catches for 303 yards and 2 TDs, while returning 16 punts for 88 yards. Listed at 5’10” 170, Earle projects as an elite speedster from the slot and in the return game, akin to current Horned Frogs Derius Davis and Taye Barber. Welcome home JoJo!