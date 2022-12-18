TCU QB Max Duggan declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU quarterback Max Duggan declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday, officially signaling that his collegiate career with the Horned Frogs will conclude at the end of this season. The Heisman Trophy runner-up will lead No. 3 TCU into the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Michigan in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. Duggan has played four years at TCU and is enjoying the best season of his career, totaling 3,321 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions as a senior.

Duggan has completed a career-high 64.9 percent of his passes this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Council Bluffs, Iowa was named the winner of both the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien Award this season. Duggan has rushed for 555 yards and six touchdowns this fall and has 1,837 yards with 25 rushing touchdowns for his career. Duggan has thrown for 9,241 career yards with 71 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.