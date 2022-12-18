LSU WR transfer Jack Bech commits to TCU

TCU remained red hot on the recruiting trail Sunday evening, securing its third transfer commitment over the last week with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, who announced his decision on Twitter. A former four-star prospect who was originally recruited to the Tigers as a tight end, Bech split time at tight end and wide receiver over his two seasons at LSU.

I guess that purple didn’t want to leave me just yet Time to Rock✈️ pic.twitter.com/35NjBFEIn7 — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 19, 2022

Bech recorded 16 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown over 12 games and four starts during the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Lafayette, Louisiana split time at tight end and wide receiver during the 2021 season, finishing with 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games with seven starts. Bech transitioned fully to wide receiver this season, but saw a decrease in playing time and will look for a fresh start with the Horned Frogs, who also added Alabama transfer receiver JoJo Earle on Saturday.