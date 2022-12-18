Game Recap: #21 TCU Basketball 88, MVSU 43

The TCU Horned Frogs put on a show in Schollmaier on Sunday night: splashing threes, throwing down monster dunks, dealing a season-high 23 assists, and playing lock-down defense in a dominant 45-point victory over Mississippi Valley State. It was the greatest margin of victory for the Horned Frogs since the last time TCU played the Delta Devils, a 106-53 win in November of 2014. Defensively, TCU did not allow a made 3-pointer from the MVSU on 8 attempts, holding MVSU to 36.8% shooting from the field while forcing 20 turnovers. With Eddie Lampkin not playing, Xavier Cork got the start and filled up the stat sheet with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and a blocked shot. Emanuel Miller returned to the starting lineup with authority, adding 7 rebounds and leading the Frogs with 5 assists (including some beauties that led to Chuck O’Bannon dunks).

JaKobe Coles was again excellent in his 6th-man role, scoring 12 points and leading TCU with 9 rebounds in 18 minutes on the court. Mike Miles was his same magnificent self, leading the Frogs in scoring with 15 while making 3 of 4 from long-range.

TCU improves to 9-1 on the season and will make a quick transition from the KenPom #360 Devils to a road trip to Salt Lake City and #40 Utah Utes on Wednesday December 21 at 8:00 PM Central.