Fiesta Bowl Previews: Michigan vs. TCU

Follow this stream for links to all of our updates and previews for the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal between #2 Michigan Wolverines and #3 TCU Horned Frogs on December 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
Dec 4, 2022, 1:15pm CST
December 19
Fiesta Bowl Position Battles: Michigan O-Line vs. TCU D-Line
The Horned Frogs defensive front will battle the back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning unit and its Rimington Award winning Center
December 13
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Preview: TCU vs. Michigan
The No. 3 ranked Horned Frogs will face the No. 2 ranked Wolverines on New Year’s Eve for a spot in the National Championship.
December 4
Fiesta Bowl: #3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines in College Football Playoff Semifinal
TCU earned a spot in the College Football Playoff, as revealed on Sunday’s selection show