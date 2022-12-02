How to watch #10 Kansas State vs. #3 TCU in Week 14

Game 13: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

DEC. 3 | AT&T STADIUM (64,451) | ARLINGTON, TX | 11:00 AM

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 84, SXM App 84

Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos

DraftKings Odds: TCU -2.5; O/U: 61.5; Moneyline: TCU -130, KSU +110

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

No. 3 TCU faces Kansas State on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship on ABC.

The Horned Frogs are making their second appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU dropped a 41-17 decision to Oklahoma in 2017 in the first year of the return of the game after a six-year absence.

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes was an offensive analyst for the Horned Frogs in the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game. Five sixth-year seniors (defensive linemen Terrell Cooper and George Ellis, cornerback Noah Daniels, offensive guard Wes Harris and tight end Carter Ware) were on that 2017 TCU team.

TCU is 12-0 for the third time in its history and first since 2010, when it went 13-0 en route to winning the Rose Bowl.

TCU is the first Big 12 team to be 12-0 since Texas in 2009. The Horned Frogs are also the first Big 12 member to go 9-0 in conference play since Oklahoma in 2016.

TCU is 8-1 all-time, including 2-0 this season, when ESPN’s College GameDay has been on site.

Five of TCU’s wins are against teams it lost to by at least two scores last season, including four by at least three scores.

TCU is the first team since 1975 to win seven straight games by 10 points or less.

Dykes is the first head football coach in TCU and Big 12 history to be 12-0 in his first season. He’s just the fourth head coach nationally since 1996 to accomplish the feat.

TCU’s five wins over ranked opponents surpasses the combined total of the other two undefeated teams (Georgia, 2; Michigan, 2).

TCU’s five victories over ranked opponents is tied with Tennessee for the most nationally.

The Horned Frogs are just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2012; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.

TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996.

TCU already has seven more wins than it had all of last season. Only Tulane (+8) has a bigger improvement.

TCU does not leave the state of Texas in its five games over November and December. Bus trips to Baylor (Nov. 19) and Texas (Nov. 12) were sandwiched between home games with Texas Tech (Nov. 5) and Iowa State (Nov. 26), before heading to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship.

SERIES HISTORY

TCU and Kansas State are playing for just the 17th time in their history with the series tied at 8-8.

Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 5-6 versus Kansas State. This year’s 38-28 victory in Fort Worth snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Overall, TCU is 5-3 against Kansas State in Fort Worth and 3-5 in Manhattan. This is the first neutral site meeting.

Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the schools had not met on the gridiron since 1986.

The first game in the series was a 45-0 Kansas State victory in Manhattan in 1922.

After that initial game, the schools did not play until four consecutive seasons from 1983-86.

BACK IN AT&T STADIUM

TCU will be playing at AT&T Stadium for the sixth time and first since a 40-28 loss to Ohio State in the 2018 AdvoCare Showdown.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 at AT&T Stadium, including a 41-17 defeat to Oklahoma in the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game.

TCU defeated No. 24 Oregon State, 30-21, in the 2010 Cowboys Classic as well as posting a 38-28 win over BYU in 2011. TCU dropped a 37-27 decision to No. 12 LSU in the 2013 Cowboys Classic.

DEPTH CHARTS:

COLLEGE GAMEDAY:

The ESPN pregame show will be broadcast from AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Championship Game. The national spotlight is nothing new to this TCU squad, as this marks the third time this season that the Horned Frogs will be featured on College GameDay, after the show followed the Frogs to Lawrence, KS in Week 6 and Austin, TX in Week 11. TCU was also featured twice on Fox’s pregame show Big Noon Kickoff, in Fort Worth vs. Texas Tech and in Week 10 and at Waco, TX in Week 12. This will be the 10th time that TCU has been featured on College GameDay, with an 8-1 record in those games with the ESPN pre-game crew in town. The show will be broadcast from Lot C outside of AT&T Stadium from 8:00 AM Central to 10:00 AM Central, with the final hour of the show to be broadcast from inside the stadium ahead of kickoff at 11:00 AM.

UP NEXT: THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP



We're headed to Arlington, TX as undefeated @TCUFootball takes on @KStateFB for the Big 12 crown! pic.twitter.com/vUHrCe2RxB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2022