Frogs O’ War Podcast: Big 12 Championship Week

TCU Football has completed an undefeated regular season! Russ & Anthony are back to break down the Frogs’ dominant victory over Iowa State and breakdown the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday vs. Kansas State.
Also Covered:
- TCU at #3 in latest CFP
- Playoff scenarios
- Big 12 recap
- National & Conference Awards for the Frogs
- TCU Basketball Emerald Coast Classic & Big 12/Big East Battle
- TCU Volleyball NCAA Tournament bid
