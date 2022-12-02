Frogs O’ War Podcast: Big 12 Championship Week

TCU Football has completed an undefeated regular season! Russ & Anthony are back to break down the Frogs’ dominant victory over Iowa State and breakdown the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday vs. Kansas State.

Also Covered:

TCU at #3 in latest CFP

Playoff scenarios

Big 12 recap

National & Conference Awards for the Frogs

TCU Basketball Emerald Coast Classic & Big 12/Big East Battle

TCU Volleyball NCAA Tournament bid

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!