Frogs O’ War Podcast: Big 12 Championship Week

By Anthony North
TCU Football has completed an undefeated regular season! Russ & Anthony are back to break down the Frogs’ dominant victory over Iowa State and breakdown the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday vs. Kansas State.

Also Covered:

  • TCU at #3 in latest CFP
  • Playoff scenarios
  • Big 12 recap
  • National & Conference Awards for the Frogs
  • TCU Basketball Emerald Coast Classic & Big 12/Big East Battle
  • TCU Volleyball NCAA Tournament bid

