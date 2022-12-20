Alabama OT transfer Tommy Brockermeyer commits to TCU

Days after securing a commitment from Alabama wide receiver transfer JoJo Earle, TCU saw another former Crimson Tide athlete pledge his commitment to the Horned Frogs, with offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announcing his decision on social media Tuesday. A former five-star recruit and top-10 nationwide prospect, Brockermeyer becomes the fourth transfer to commit to the Horned Frogs, with all four transfers coming from SEC schools.

Brockermeyer played his high school football at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, where he became a five-star prospect and the No. 6 ranked recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021 according to the 274Sports composite ratings. The 6-foot-5, 304-pounder spent two seasons at Alabama, where his twin brother James Brockermeyer also plays. Brockermeyer is the fourth transfer TCU has scored from the portal, joining Earle as well as LSU wide receiver Jack Bech and Florida cornerback Avery Helm. Tommy and James also have an older brother, Luke Brockermeyer, who plays linebacker for Texas and is a fifth-year senior.

TCU’s Class of 2023 now has 27 players including 23 commits and four transfers. The Horned Frogs currently ranked seventh among all schools in the transfer class rankings.