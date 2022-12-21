JUCO CB Mason White commits to TCU

TCU’s Class of 2023 began rounding into form on Wednesday, with almost every commit submitting a National Letter of Intent to finalize the recruitment process. The Horned Frogs received an added bonus Wednesday afternoon, as JUCO cornerback Mason White was revealed to have signed an NLI with TCU at Mt. San Antonio College. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the second JUCO recruit for the Horned Frogs in the Class of 2023.

White took officials visits to three Division I schools including TCU, Kansas and Oregon State earlier this month. White also held an offer from Big 12 newcomer BYU. The JUCO recruit was one of 23 prospects who submitted letters of intent to the Horned Frogs on Wednesday, which was the start of the Early Signing Day Period for high school players. The Van Nuys, California native played his high school football at Birmingham Charter.

Currently listed as a sophomore on the Mt. San Antonio roster, White made 10 appearances during the 2022 season, finishing sixth on the team with 37 total tackles and second on the team with six pass breakups while tying for the team lead with five interceptions. White recorded 16 total tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups during the 2021 season. White also made an impact on special teams, notching five blocks in two years.