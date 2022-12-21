Early Signing Day: TCU football signs 23 players

The TCU football team had a strong Early Signing Day on Wednesday, finalizing commitments with 23 athletes in what has become a top-20 recruiting class for the Horned Frogs. TCU saw all but one of its commits sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, with the lone exception being four-star safety Warren Roberson, who remains committed to the program. National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The Horned Frogs are on pace for their best recruiting class ever https://t.co/OZ5GmAnApB — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) December 21, 2022

TCU’s Class of 2023 includes nine four-star recruits who signed letters on Early Signing Day. Those players include Markis Deal (Naaman Forest - Garland, Texas), Cordale Russell (North Mesquite - Mesquite, Texas), Avion Carter (Tascola - Amarillo, Texas), Randon Fontenette (Brazosport - Freeport, Texas), Jamel Johnson (Seguin - Arlington, Texas), Channing Canada (Trinity Valley CC - Athens, Texas), Cameron Cook (Stony Point - Round Rock, Texas), Javeon Wilcox (Lake Belton - Temple, Texas) and Max Carroll (Briarcrest Christian - Memphis, Tennessee). Roberson would become the 10th four-star signee, should he remain committed to the program with a final pledge on National Signing Day in February.

Dykes says Cordale Russell is another player that could contend for early playing time along with Markis Deal. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 21, 2022

Channing Canada and Mason White (Mt. San Antonio College - Van Nuys, California) are the only recruits in the Class of 2023 from JUCO programs. TCU has also secured commitments from four transfer players including Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama) and JoJo Earle (Alabama) as well as Jack Bech (LSU) and Avery Helm (Florida). TCU’s 2023 class currently ranks No. 17 by 247Sports composite ratings and No. 10 by 247Sports transfer ratings. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon, where he discussed the incoming class as well as the College Football Playoff’s impact on the recruiting trail.

Dykes said some recruits weren't returning their calls six weeks ago, but the impact of the CFP run led to those recruits reaching back out and eventually joining the class. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 21, 2022

Rounding out the Class of 2023 pledges on Early Signing Day are Zachary Chapman (Fort Bend Marshall - Missouri City, Texas), Keviyan Huddleston (Chapel Hill - Tyler, Texas), Lafayette Kaiuway (Sam Houston - Arlington, Texas), Kylan Salter (Cedar Hill - Cedar Hill, Texas), Rohan Fluellen (Gilmer - Gilmer, Texas), Jonathan Bax (Edna Carr - New Orleans, Louisiana), Jordyn Bailey (Ryan - Denton, Texas), Vernon Glover Jr. (Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas), Ben Whitfield (Duncanville - Duncanville, Texas), Cooper Powers (De La Salle - Concord, California), Jordan Lester (Horn - Mesquite, Texas), Narado Stoker (South Oak Cliff - Dallas, Texas) and Brione Ramsey-Brooks (South Oak Cliff - Dallas, Texas).

Dykes said the strength of the '23 class will be the defensive line and the speed on the backend in secondary. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 21, 2022

Of the 23 athletes who submitted National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day, 19 are from the state of Texas, while four are coming from out-of-state athletic programs. TCU’s 2023 class currently ranks third in the current Big 12 Conference, but the Horned Frogs are in position to be leaders on the recruiting trail once Texas and Oklahoma depart from the conference. Texas currently ranks third overall, while Oklahoma sits in seventh overall.

Dykes says the expectations now are to sign a Top 15, Top 10 recruiting class — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 21, 2022

TCU’s 2023 class includes four safeties (Fontenette, Johnson, Wilcox and Lester), three cornerbacks (Canada, Glover Jr. and White), three defensive linemen (Deal, Carter and Chapman), two edge rushers (Huddleston and Bax) and one linebacker (Salter). The Horned Frogs also inked four offensive linemen (Whitfield, Powers, Stoker and Ramsey-Brooks), two wide receivers (Russell and Bailey), one running back (Cook), one tight end (Kaiuway) and two athletes (Carroll and Fluellen). Roberson would be TCU’s fifth safety signee.