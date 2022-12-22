Four-star QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU

Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Day frame for the 2023 recruits across the nation. TCU has already started looking to the future, however, with four-star quarterback Marcos Davila announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Thursday, becoming the first prospect in the Class of 2024 to choose TCU. The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Midland, Texas currently plays his high school football at Midland Legacy.

Davila currently ranks as the No. 22 quarterback prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The four-star recruit held offers from several Power 5 schools including Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, NC State and Indiana. Davila also had offers from Houston, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh, UTSA and more. Davila was the 2021 Texas District 2-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.