Frogs O’ War Podcast: Recruiting Roundup

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have set the recruiting trail ablaze. The early signing period opened on Wednesday and the TCU Horned Frogs saw 23 commits officially join the Frog Fam for the Class of 2023. It was a phenomenal haul for the Frogs, ranking in the Top 20 classes nationally and 3rd in the Big 12. The transfer portal has also been prosperous so far as well, already with four former SEC players moving to Fort Worth looking to become instant contributors. Russ & Anthony take a look at the historic class and the impact the new Frogs could have in 2023 and beyond. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays - we’ll be back next week with our podcast preview of the Fiesta Bowl Playoff Semifinal vs. the Michigan Wolverines

