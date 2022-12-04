How to Watch: College Football Playoff Selection Show

The TCU Horned Frogs went into Championship Week ranked #3 by the College Football Playoff Committee, before taking a loss in the Big 12 Championship to #10 Kansas State.

Today that Playoff Committee will reveal its final rankings for the 2022 season, setting the path for the National Championship and revealing which teams will be participating in the top bowls.

The Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPN (streaming on WatchESPN and the ESPN App) at 11:00 AM Central.

While selection shows and committee rankings have been cruel to the Horned Frogs in the past - notably the 2014 edition that saw TCU drop from 3rd to 6th in the final rankings - tune in to find out what is next for this Horned Frog team