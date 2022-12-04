Fiesta Bowl: #3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines in College Football Playoff Semifinal

The TCU Horned Frogs were devastated after picking up the first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game. While that disappointment may linger, TCU will now turn its focus towards earning an even greater prize. The Frogs were selected as the #3 team in the College Football Playoff and will compete in the Semifinal against Big Ten Champion #2 Michigan Wolverines, with the winner moving on to the National Championship vs. the winner of the Peach Bowl between #1 Georgia and #4 Ohio State. It’s a monumental moment for the TCU Football program and Coach Sonny Dykes in his first season as Head Coach in Fort Worth.

The Frogs open as significant underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook: nearly 3-to-1 longshots to win outright at +295, with the Wolverines favored by 9.5 points. TCU has been proving doubters wrong all season, and will have another opportunity on the national stage. It was reported that the Michigan watch party celebrated the announcement of TCU as its Semifinal opponent. We’ll see who will be celebrating on New Year’s Eve at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:00 PM Central (2:00 PM local Arizona time). You can still request Fiesta Bowl and National Championship tickets directly from TCU HERE.