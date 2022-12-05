TCU QB Max Duggan named Heisman Trophy finalist

The College Football Playoff ranking wasn’t the only place the TCU Horned Frogs are in the Top Four this week, as Quarterback Max Duggan was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman is College Football’s most prestigious individual award, presented annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.

QB Davey O’Brien is the only Horned Frog to win the award, in the 1938 National Championship season. The only other TCU Heisman finalists are Halfback Jim Swink who was the runner-up in 1955 and LaDainian Tomlinson who finished 4th in 2000.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday December 10th at 7:00 PM Central in New York City and broadcast live on ESPN. The other finalists joining Duggan in New York are Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and USC QB Caleb Williams.