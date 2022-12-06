TCU OC/QB coach Garrett Riley wins 2022 Broyles Award

TCU football continues to reel in the hardware, with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley winning the 2022 Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football. The brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett was one of five finalists for the award, leading the TCU offense to 40.3 points per game and 473.0 yards per game.

The first-year TCU coordinator and coach came to the Horned Frogs as one of several assistants who were retained from SMU under new head coach Sonny Dykes. Riley has helped develop multiple quarterbacks for the TCU offense including senior Max Duggan, who was recently named a Heisman Trophy finalist as well as a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and this year’s winner of the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Horned Frogs are averaging 273 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game this season.