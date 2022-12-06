TCU HC Sonny Dykes named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist

After earning the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been named one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The honor is given annually to the best head coach in college football. Other finalists for the award this year include Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jon Sumrall (Troy).

2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award Finalist, @CoachSonnyDykes Coach Dykes is one of eight coaches across the nation selected as finalists!#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/dqaXv7Id9u — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 6, 2022

Dykes has greatly exceeded expectations in his first season as head coach of the Horned Frogs, leading TCU to a 12-1 record and the school’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth. The former SMU and California head coach has turned around a program that finished 5-7 under Gary Patterson and Jerry Kill during the 2021 season. The Horned Frogs are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation despite a hard-fought loss in the Big 12 Championship Game.