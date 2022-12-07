Transfer Portal Updates: Early Big 12 Impact

While the TCU Horned Frogs prepare for a College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. the Michigan Wolverines, most other teams are dealing with the modern reality of an open transfer window that allows a free transfer with no eligibility penalty, in addition to graduate transfers for those already with diploma in hand. Players could begin submitting their name into the transfer portal on Monday December 5 and the window will be open for 45 days; there will be a 2nd window after spring practices, May 1-15.

After just two full days of the open window, the transfer portal is already looking to be a significant impact to the Big 12 as some well-known players are looking to move on from their current squad. A quick look at the notable transfers around the Big 12:

QB Kyron Drones: A 4-star from the 2021 Class, the 28th overall QB recruit, and Elite 11 finalist. Drones was the backup to Blake Shapen for the Bears in 2022; his most playing time came in relief of an injured Shapen at West Virginia where he threw for 95 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the road loss. With Shapen set to return and high-profile 4-Star QB recruit Austin Novosad set to join the Bears in 2023, Drones will take his talents elsewhere. 247sports has reported that Drones may have interest in joining the Horned Frogs.

Others in Portal: WR Josh Fleeks, WR Seth Jones, S Devin Neal

QB Jacob Conover: A 4-Star Top-10 Pro-Style QB as a high school recruit in the class of 2019, he got stuck behind Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall and barely had a chance to see the field while in Provo, attempting just 11 passes in 5 games played.

Others in Portal: OL Campbell Barrington, TE Dallin Holker, LB Tate Romney

DB JQ Hardaway: The true Freshman played in 11 games, accumulating 7 tackles and a sack for Cinci after coming in as a 4-Star and ranked #15 Safety in the class of 2022. Hardaway had many major P5 offers out of high school and will likely get tons of attention again in his transfer recruitment. With Head Coach Luke Fickell transferring to take over at Wisconsin and the Bearcats bringing in Scott Satterfield from Louisville, expect a lot of activity in the transfer market as Cincinnati makes the jump to the Big 12.

Others in Portal: QB Luther Richesson, WR Jojo Bermudez, WR Ja’Quan Sheppard, OL Jake Renfro, K Ryan Coe

﻿Houston Cougars:

WR Cody Jackson: The high 4-Star and Top-20 WR recruit in the 2021 class spent a season at Oklahoma before transferring to UH for 2022, where he got no receptions in four games played. While he had massive production in high school, Jackson has not yet gotten it going at the collegiate level; perhaps his next stop will provide that opportunity.

Others in Portal: OL Almarion Crim, DB Mark Wilson, OL Joshua Atkins, OL Carson Walker, DL Rafal Szymanski

RB Deon Silas: A 3-star Top 100 RB recruit in the class of 2021, Silas was the Cyclones’ 3rd-leading rusher in 2022, but couldn’t break through beyond the duo of Jihrel Brock and Cartevious Norton in a rushing attack that fell off a cliff with Breece Hall in the NFL.

Others in Portal: WR Sean Shaw Jr., LB Hunter Zenzen, WR Tristan Michaud, DL Jayden Gray, DL, Blake Peterson, QB Nate Glantz, S Mason Chambers

LB Eriq Gilyard: After transferring to Lawrence from UCF for the 2022 season, Gilyard will look to Grad Transfer for his sixth season of eligibility. He was a 3-star Top 500 overall recruit out of high school and has over 200 career tackles and 3 INTs

Others in Portal: WR Steven McBride, DB Cam’Ron Dabney, DB Edwin White-Schultz, LB Gavin Potter

DB TJ Smith: In 3 years in Manhattan, the 3-Star Safety produced 65 tackles and 2 interceptions for K-State. He played every game in 2021 and 11 games in 2022.

Others in Portal: QB Jaren Lewis, TE Konner Fox, LB Krew Jackson (committed to ASU)

WR Theo Wease: The 5-Star recruit was the #3 overall WR prospect in the 2019 class (ranked between current NFL stars Garrett Wilson & George Pickens) never quite reached the heights of his peers, but is an elite talent with 10 TDs and over 1000 yards in his career. OU is packed with recruiting stars, so anyone it loses will have a high rating, but few departures came in with more promise than Wease.

Others in Portal: QB Nick Evers, WR Davion Woolen, WR Trevon West, WR Brian Darby, DB Bryson Washington, DB Jordan Mukes, DB Kendall Dennis, DB Joshua Eaton, DL Joseph Wete, DL Clayton Smith, DL Alton Tarber, DL Cedric Roberts

QB Spencer Sanders: The Cowboys are losing a starters all across their roster already in the portal, but losing a 4-year starter at Quarterback is quite a shock to the system. Sanders was the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the 2021 Fiesta Bowl MVP, it’s been a decorated career in Stillwater. OSU may be looking to fill the role with a transfer or roll with coach’s son Gunnar Gundy at QB.

Others in Portal: RB Dominic Richardson, WR Braylin Presley, DL Trace Ford, DB Kanion Williams, DB Thomas Harper, OL Eli Russ, LB Mason Cobb, LB Na’Drian Dizadare

NA: Being a Playoff participant, the Frogs have had no departures into the portal yet. While there have been rumors of interest on new additions and offers to bring players to Fort Worth, there has not been anything official to announce yet.

Texas Longhorns:

QB Hudson Card: A high 4-Star recruit and #2 dual threat QB in the 2020 class (behind some guy named Bryce Young) and was of course heaped the expectation of being the savior of Longhorn football. Then UT fired Tom Herman after 2020, Steve Sarkisian came in and Card competed with Casey Thompson, playing in 7 games; then Quinn Ewers came to Austin for 2022 and Card got punted again. He’s thrown for 11 TDs and over 1,500 yards and should be a major prize in the portal. TCU is apparently the favorite to land Card.

Others in Portal: LB Devin Richardson, OL Andrej Karic, DL DJ Harris Jr, DL Prince Dorbah, WR Troy Omeire, DB JD Coffey, DB Jamier Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders:

QB Donovan Smith: Smith was a dynamic athlete for the Red Raiders and started many games for Tech, including leading wins over Iowa State & Mississippi State in 2021 and over Texas and Houston in 2022. Smith often outperformed higher-profile recruits Tyler Shough and Behren Morton in Lubbock and he should have a strong list of suitors for his services.

Others in Portal: LB Derrick Lewis

QB JT Daniels: Daniels is looking for another stamp in his transfer passport, with the possibility of being the first QB to start for four different FBS teams in four different conferences, after previously playing at USC and Georgia before joining (and now departing) WVU. As a recruit, he was a high 5-Star, ranked as the #2 Pro-Style QB in the class of 2018 (behind Trevor Lawrence) and the 6th player overall (behind Micah Parsons).

Others in Portal: QB Will Crowder, TE Corbin Page, TE Mike O’Laughlin, WR Reese Smith, DB Sain McLeod, DB Naim Muhammad, DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, DB Charles Woods (committed to SMU)

WR Ryan O’Keefe: One of the most productive player to hit the portal yet, O’Keefe accumulated over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 TDs plus almost 500 yards rushing during his four seasons in Orlando. He has the speed and skill to be a significant impact wherever he lands.

Others in Portal: QB Mikey Keene, LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB Terrence Lewis, WR Jordan Johnson, DB Davonte Brown, DB Trevion Shadrick-Harris