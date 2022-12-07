Transfer Portal News

TCU was a major player in the transfer marketplace in Sonny Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth, adding key contributors to the team that would help the Frogs reach the College Football Playoff. DBs Mark Perry, Josh Newton & Ish Burdine; LB Johnny Hodges; TE Jared Wiley; OL Alan Ali & Ezra Dotson-Oyetade; RB Emani Bailey; DL Lwal Uguak, Caleb Fox & Tymon Mitchell all played major roles and had huge moments in the Horned Frogs’ fantastic season after transferring to the Frogs ahead of the 2022 season.

We’ll be linking all our news stories about transfer portal information here throughout the offseason, covering impact to TCU and its opponents for the 2023 campaign.