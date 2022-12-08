BREAKING: TCU QB Max Duggan wins 2022 Davey O’Brien Award

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has another award to add to the trophy case for his spectacular 2022 season. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Duggan was announced Thursday evening as the recipient of the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best college quarterback. Duggan was named over finalists Caleb Williams (USC) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

Earned in every way. Cheers to our very own QB1, @MaxDuggan_10, for being named the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award Winner!!!! #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team #HouseOfDuggan pic.twitter.com/XH4auefyWu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 9, 2022

Duggan, who’s also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, threw for 251 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State this past Saturday. The Davey O’Brien Award is named after former TCU quarterback and university legend Davey O’Brien, who commanded the Horned Frog offense from 1936-38 and was both a Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award winner. Previous winners of the Davey O’Brien Award include Bryce Young (2021), Joe Burrow (2019), Kyler Murray (2018), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Robert Griffin III (2011).