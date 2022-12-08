 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: TCU QB Max Duggan wins 2022 Davey O’Brien Award

The honor is named after a Horned Frog legend and is given to the top quarterback in college football each year.

By Russell Hodges
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has another award to add to the trophy case for his spectacular 2022 season. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Duggan was announced Thursday evening as the recipient of the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best college quarterback. Duggan was named over finalists Caleb Williams (USC) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

Duggan, who’s also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, threw for 251 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship against Kansas State this past Saturday. The Davey O’Brien Award is named after former TCU quarterback and university legend Davey O’Brien, who commanded the Horned Frog offense from 1936-38 and was both a Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award winner. Previous winners of the Davey O’Brien Award include Bryce Young (2021), Joe Burrow (2019), Kyler Murray (2018), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Robert Griffin III (2011).

