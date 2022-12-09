Frogs O’ War Podcast: Playoff Bound

The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoff! Russ & Anthony recap TCU’s loss in the Big 12 Championship, with a quick first look at the Frogs’ Fiesta Bowl opponent, the Michigan Wolverines.

Also covered:

— Filling the trophy case: TCU gathering national awards

— #HE15MAN. Max Duggan a finalist for the sport’s most prestigious award

— Recruiting & Transfer Portal heating up

— Coaching carousel impact to TCU

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!