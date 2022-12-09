TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wins 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson chose to return for his senior season despite a coaching change and turnover on the staff after the Horned Frogs parted ways with former head coach Gary Patterson. The nephew of TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson was rewarded for his commitment and his consistent throughout the 2022 season with the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented each year to the best defensive back in college football.

Hodges-Tomlinson is the second TCU defensive back in three seasons to earn the award after former Horned Frog safety and current Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig earned the honor in 2020. Hodges-Tomlinson has posted career-highs in total tackles (42), solo tackles (35) and interceptions (3) while adding 11 passed defensed and one forced fumble. A four-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Hodges-Tomlinson has teamed up with newcomer Josh Newton to become one of the most formidable corner combos in Division I.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson: 38.9 passer rating allowed in coverage this season



The senior cornerback has 117 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, 32 passes defensed and five interceptions for his collegiate career. Previous winners of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award include Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017), Patrick Peterson (2010) and Eric Berry (2009).