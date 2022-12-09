TCU HC Sonny Dykes wins 2022 Coach of the Year honors

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has led a significant turnaround for the Horned Frog football program, guiding the team to a 12-1 record as well as an appearance in the Big 12 Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Dykes has since garnered several postseason honors, with his most notable award being the 2022 Home Depot Coach of the Year, which was announced during ESPN’s awards telecast Thursday evening.

Sonny Dykes has won the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award



Dykes has additionally been named the 2022 Walter Camp National Coach of the Year as well as the CBS Sports Coach of the Year and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the year. Dykes was also rewarded with a contract extension that will reportedly keep him in Fort Worth through the 2028 season. The Home Depot Coach of the Year Award is presented each year to the best head coach in college football. Prior winners include Brian Kelly (2018, 2012, 2009), Gary Patterson (2014), Nick Saban (2008) and Pete Carroll (2003).