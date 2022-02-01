Another one in the WR room. 4* DJ Allen chooses TCU!

Sonny Dykes’ offense clearly puts a premium on the wide receiver position, as his first TCU signing class definitely showcased that. After losing former commit Matthew Golden to Houston, the Frogs bounced back in a big way, getting DJ Allen to sign after a tough battle that stretched into February.

Allen isn’t big but he is absolutely explosive; though just 5’11’, he has incredible ball-tracking ability and super elite speed. For TCU fans, the favorite description attributed to him is probably “sticky-handed”, as Allen seems to rarely not find a way to haul in passes anywhere near his vicinity.

A four star athlete in high school, Allen starred in football, basketball, track, and baseball, and has a 10.82 100m time to his name. He averaged over 22 yards per catch as a junior and played primarily QB as a senior, starring at Gladewater High School in a variety of roles, finishing the season with more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.An excellent route-runner with above-average body control, he reminds me a little of a more explosive Taye Barber, and will be as reliable in the passing game. His quickness makes him dangerous in the return game too, and he is a home run threat every time he gets his hands on the ball.

Allen chose the Frogs from offers extended by 23 schools including Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Michigan, and Jackson State. In July, he narrowed his final four to the Frogs, Baylor, Arkansas, and USC. He committed to TCU in August, but elected not to sign during the December period, as he struggled to make a final decision. Florida got involved at the end of the month, and he officially visited the Gators last weekend. But despite the full-court press in Gainesville, Allen stayed true to his gut and re-committed to the Frogs Tuesday. I have a feeling we will all be glad that he’s a Frog very soon.