TCU OT Tyler Guyton transfers to Oklahoma

Former TCU offensive lineman Tyler Guyton made one of the team’s few highlights during the 2021 season finale against Iowa State, catching a touchdown pass from an eligible position and creating a bright spot during a tough road loss to the Cyclones. While Guyton didn’t find much regular playing time, he’ll look for more reps with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Guyton entered the transfer portal on Jan. 10 and committed to the Sooners and new head coach Brent Venables roughly two weeks later. Now a redshirt sophomore, Guyton spent two seasons with the TCU football program, appearing in nine games including eight during the 2021 season. Guyton frequently lined up at H-back for the Horned Frogs, but found himself serving a reserve role on the offensive line.

BIG BOY TOUCHDOWN



OT Tyler Guyton gets 6 for TCU#CFBpic.twitter.com/bROxDY713f — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) November 27, 2021

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound offensive tackle was recruited out of Manor High School, where the Horned Frogs also snagged former defensive line standout Ochaun Mathis, who remains in the transfer portal. A former three-star prospect, Guyton chose TCU over rival SMU.

TCU will look for one of its returning offensive tackles to fill the void left by Obinna Eze, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Starting lineman Andrew Coker will return after playing right tackle for the last three seasons, while players like Marcus Williams, Brandon Coleman and Michael Nichols are also expected to return. The Horned Frogs also added offensive lineman Alan Ali from SMU through the transfer portal earlier this offseason.