TCU WR Mikel Barkley transfers to Toledo

Former TCU wide receiver Mikel Barkley entered the transfer portal this past month and found a new home recently, signing with the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Conference. Barkley spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs, missing all but two games in 2021. A former three-star recruit, Barkley visited Toledo before eventually signing with TCU.

Truly Blessed, Thanks to Coach Candle for the opportunity #ONErocket https://t.co/UwgcXxQUb2 — Mikel Barkley (@Kelzo850) February 4, 2022

Barkley caught a 48-yard reception during TCU’s home victory against Kansas, highlighting a 2021 season that was largely cut short due to injury. The former JUCO recruit from Palomar College earned most of his action during the 2020 season, appearing in 10 games with four starts. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder lined up at the X-slot for the Horned Frogs, finishing his career with eight receptions for 81 yards and zero touchdowns.

TCU has added several talented wide receivers to the 2022 roster including four-star prospects Jordan Hudson and DJ Allen, who could make an immediate impact. The Horned Frogs will also return Savion Williams and Quincy Brown, who each caught balls from the X-slot position this past season. Quentin Johnston remains the No. 1 wide receiver at the Z.