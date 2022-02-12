GAMETHREAD: TCU Basketball at no. 9 Texas Tech: Frogs look to knock off the Red Raiders in Lubbock

TCU is 4-1 on the road, the Red Raiders are undefeated at home. Something’s got to give, right?

After dropping a home game to Kansas State, the Horned Frogs bounced back with a near wire to wire win over Oklahoma State, though the Pokes mounted a furious comeback late to make things interesting. 1-1 without their star, TCU should get an infusion of energy from the return of Mike Miles, who ensured TCU 360 reporter Colin Post that he would be on the floor Saturday despite injuring both of his wrists.

Can the Frogs earn a top ten road win? Join us here to chat about it!

NOTES

- TCU (16-5, 5-4) will take its 4-1 road record to Lubbock, Texas Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4).

- TCU has 16 wins through 21 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it started 17-4.

- TCU is off to its best conference start through nine games since the 2003-04 season when it was 5-4 in C-USA. A win on Saturday be the best start through 10 games since the 1997-98 WAC season (14-0).

- TCU has the second toughest remaining schedule nationally.

- TCU is 2-1 against AP Top 25 ranked teams this season and 1-0 on the road. A win over No. 15 Iowa State earlier this season was its highest ranked win over a road team in TCU history.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.4) and assists (fourth, 4.1). He is one of three among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Miles did not play vs. KSU and OSU due to a wrist injury.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and is shooting a team-best 36.9 percent from three. He’s had a career-high 19 points in two of the last four games.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight newcomers with 10.3 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.6 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12.

- Damion Baugh is averaging 10.8 points per game and ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 4.0 assists per game. He had 20 points at Oklahoma and 23 points and seven steals at No. 16 Iowa State.

- Baugh, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, has averaged 15.6 points over his last six games and 17.3 over the last three games.

- Former Red Raider, Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 8.8 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last five games. His 5.9 rebounds per game rank 10th in the Big 12 and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 39.6%), rebounding margin (third, 10.1), offensive rebounds per game (fourth, 14.1) and rebounds per game (ninth, 41.2).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 15-3 this season and 96-29 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.4 ranks 28th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

LAST TIME OUT

- Four Horned Frogs scored in double figures as TCU edged Oklahoma State, 77-73, Tuesday. It was TCU’s fifth-straight win over OSU in Fort Worth. TCU dominated the rebounding effort, 37-24, including 14 on the offensive end.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- No. 9 Texas Tech is coming off a 70-55 loss at Oklahoma on Wednesday to snap a three-game winning streak.

- Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring at 13.3 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- Texas Tech leads the all-time series 85-52.

- Texas Tech was ranked 18th during the last TCU win in the series on Jan. 21, 2020. The Frogs won 65-54 in Fort Worth.

UP NEXT

- TCU hosts Iowa State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.