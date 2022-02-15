TCU DE Khari Coleman enters transfer portal

The TCU football team suffered another significant loss on Tuesday, when the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison reported that sophomore defensive end Khari Coleman has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Coleman appeared in nine games with four starts during the 2021 season, missing three games due to injury but totaling 19 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Told TCU DE/ LB Khari Coleman @kharicoleman11 has submitted paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Coleman had a terrific freshman season in 2020 with 15 tackles for loss. Battled some injuries last season. https://t.co/lEwuVprgxp — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) February 15, 2022

Coleman’s absence means the Horned Frogs will need to replace both starting defensive ends after Ochaun Mathis entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Coleman is the fifth defensive lineman (Mathis, Patrick Jenkins, Earl Barquet and Chris Murray) this offseason to leave the program. Primarily used as an edge rusher over the last two seasons, Coleman may have been a casualty of scheme changes as the Horned Frogs rebuild around new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie’s 3-3-5 base defensive scheme.

A former three-star recruit, Coleman shot onto the scene during his freshman season in 2020, recording 15 tackles for loss which ranked first among freshmen and seventh nationally. Coleman totaled 33 tackles and three sacks as a freshman, earning All-American honors from The Athletic, ESPN and the Football Writers Association of America. Coleman started nine games as a freshman and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition.

Perfectly executed spin by sophomore ED Khari Coleman! He attacks the outside shoulder, chops the hand, & stabs the back!



He’s an explosive flexible rusher! pic.twitter.com/pL1Kp7fnUW — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) December 18, 2021

TCU’s revamped defensive line has seen changes not only on the roster, but in the coaching ranks as well. Earlier this month and shortly after the Horned Frogs completed National Signing Day, former defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe left to become the outside linebackers coach at Georgia. TCU has since hired former Louisiana Tech defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland to become the new defensive line coach for the Horned Frogs.