TCU vs. Iowa State Game Thread

Tuesday night presents yet another opportunity or TCU. The Frogs sit at 16-6 on the season and 5-5 in Big 12 play, and are coming off a disappointing loss to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

TCU has yet to lose back to back games this season, a streak that can be kept alive with win over Iowa State this evening. They also haven’t been under .500 in Big 12 play this year - another streak that can be sustained with a win.

A win would also give TCU their 17th victory of the season, their most in a single season since 2018-19, which ended in the semifinals of the NIT.

TCU defeated Iowa State in Ames back on January 22nd, 59-44. Damion Baugh scored 23 points in the win, while also recording seven rebounds, seven steals, and five assists.

Baugh has averaged 16 points over the last five games for TCU as he continues to embrace a larger role than he had at Memphis the past two seasons.

The game is being broadcast on ESPN+, so tune in and cheer on the Frogs!

NOTES

- TCU (16-16, 5-5) will host Iowa State (16-9, 3-9) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

- TCU has 16 wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon, who is in his sixth season. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

- With a win on Tuesday, TCU would have its most conference wins through 11 games since the 2003-04 season when it was 6-5 in C-USA.

- TCU has the third toughest remaining schedule nationally.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.4) and assists (fifth, 4.0). He is one of five among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Miles is coming off a team-high 16 points at Texas Tech after missing the previous two games due to injury.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and is shooting a team-best 36.3 percent from three. He’s made at least one three in 13 of the last 14 games.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 10.3 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last four games. His 6.0 rebounds per game rank 10th in the Big 12 and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- Damion Baugh leads eight newcomers with 10.9 points per game and ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.0 assists per game. He has averaged 16.0 points in his last five games. Baugh had 23 points and seven steals in the first meeting with Iowa State.

- Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.0 points and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.6 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12. His 1.1 blocks in Big 12 games only ranks third.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .65, which ranks in the top percentile nationally. He tied a career-high with four assists against Texas Tech Saturday.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 38.8%), rebounding margin (third, 10.1), offensive rebounds per game (third, 14.1) and rebounds per game (eighth, 41.0).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 15-3 this season and 96-29 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.6 ranks 31st nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

- Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 74-27 overall and 27-24 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

- After leading nearly the entire first half, TCU fell at No. 9 Texas Tech, 82-69, Saturday. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 13 points in the first half. TCU’s 11 3-pointers tied a season-high.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Iowa State has lost four-straight games, including a 75-69 loss in overtime to Kansas State on Saturday.

- The Cyclones are led in scoring by Izaiah Brockington, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 at 17.0 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- The all-time series is tied 13-13.

- TCU has won seven of the last eight meetings overall and the last five in Fort Worth.

- TCU won 59-44 on Jan. 22 in Ames over No. 15 Iowa State. It was the highest ranked win over a road team in TCU history.

UP NEXT

- TCU plays at No. 7 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.