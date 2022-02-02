TCU earns commitment from cornerback Ronald Lewis on National Signing Day

TCU got some good news on National Signing Day when 3-star cornerback Ronald Lewis flipped his commitment from Texas to the Horned Frogs.

Lewis made the announcement during a school ceremony, which he streamed live on his Instagram, saying, “First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent and ability to play a game I love at such a high level...I’m extremely blessed to be in this position...with that being said, for the next three to four years, I will be taking my talents to Texas Christian University. Go Frogs.”

Lewis, out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, had been committed to Texas since August, but decommitted from the Longhorns yesterday. Lewis held offers from Colorado, Texas, TCU, Boston College, Virginia, West Virginia, Jackson State, Purdue, Kansas, Oregon State, and a slew of others.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Lewis is the #91 cornerback for the class of 2022, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and the #44 player out of Louisiana. Lewis is the first cornerback to commit to the Frogs during this recruiting cycle, although they’ve added a handful of safeties.

TCU’s coaching staff change resulted in some defensive responsibility changes, with Paul Gonzales now coaching safeties and former Tulsa cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels following new TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie to take on the same role.

Welcome to the Frog fam, Ronald!