TCU catcher Michael Petrie out 8-10 weeks with fractured wrist

The TCU baseball team went 2-1 over its first three games this weekend to tee off the 2022 season, scoring victories against San Diego State and Houston while dropping a tough loss to California. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, catcher Michael Petrie will be sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks due to a broken wrist suffered during Friday’s game against SDSU.

A graduate transfer who spent four years with the Washington baseball program, Petrie competed with sophomore Kurtis Byrne for the starting catcher role, with Petrie winning that battle for opening weekend. Petrie slashed .236/.283/.351 over his four years as a Huskie, totaling 45 hits and 25 RBIs. Petrie committed only four errors behind the plate at Washington, compiling 40 assists and 447 putouts with a .992 fielding percentage.

Byrne will be the next man up for the Horned Frogs, who will face Stephen F. Austin and UTSA at home this week before beginning a three-game series with Nebraska at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Byrne has been effective at the plate in limited time, slashing .333/.471/.556 in 27 at-bats over 16 games with six starts during the 2021 season. Byrne went 4-for-12 with two doubles and two RBIs during TCU’s opening weekend.

Losing Petrie is a tough blow for the Horned Frogs, who entered the 2022 season with only three catches on the roster according to the TCU athletics website. While Byrne will take over behind the plate in Petrie’s absence, sophomore catcher/infielder Mason Speaker and junior utilityman Bobby Goodloe will serve as reserves for the near future.