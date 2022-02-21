TCU vs. West Virginia Game Thread: Can Frogs Snap Skid?

TCU comes into Monday night on a three-game losing streak, trying to cling to a potential NCAA Tournament berth. West Virginia enters Monday night having won just one of their last eleven games.

There’s no other way to put it - this is a must win scenario for TCU. The Frogs sit at 16-8 (5-7) on the year and pundits suggest that at the very least, seven conference wins would be needed to have a shot at making the tournament.

Part of TCU’s struggles of late have stemmed from the struggles of Mike Miles. TCU’s star guard is averaging just 10.6 points per contest on 32.3% shooting from the floor. The Frogs desperately need him to regain his form if they want any chance of closing out the regular season in tournament fashion.

The Frogs will be without starting center Eddie Lampkin, after the freshman suffered an MCL injury in the second half of Saturday’s game against Baylor.

Tune in to the game on ESPN+ at 7pm to cheer on the Frogs and chat about the game right here.

NOTES

- TCU (16-8, 5-7) continues a stretch of playing three games in five days and seven games in 14 days when it hosts West Virginia (14-12, 3-10) at 7 p.m. on Monday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

- Jamie Dixon (TCU) and Bob Huggins (WVU) are two of 44 coaches nationally who are leading their alma mater.

- TCU has 16 wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

- With a win on Monday, TCU would have its most conference wins through 13 games since the 2016-17 season when it was 6-7.

- Four of TCU’s remaining six games are against teams ranked in the top 25. Five of TCU’s six games remaining are Quadrant 1.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in scoring (sixth, 14.7) and assists (fifth, 4.1). He is one of five among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 9.6 points per game and is shooting a team-best 34.4 percent from three.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 and is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds overall and even better in conference play at 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. His 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12.

- Lampkin went out with a knee injury at the end of the first half of Saturday’s game at Baylor

- Damion Baugh leads eight newcomers with 10.6 points per game and ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.1 assists per game.

- Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.4 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.5 offensive rebounds per ranks fourth in the Big 12.

- Miller led the Frogs in both points (16) and rebounds (7) at Baylor on Saturday.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .65, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Peavy is coming off the best game of his career Saturday at Baylor when he had a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had six rebounds.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 15 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 38.8%), rebounding margin (fourth, 9.5), offensive rebounds per game (sixth, 13.7) and rebounds per game (14th, 40.2).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 15-5 this season and 96-31 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.6 ranks 25th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

LAST TIME OUT

- TCU lost its third-straight game on Saturday in a 72-62 loss at No. 7 Baylor. The Horned Frogs finished with 18 assists, their most in Big 12 Conference play this season.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- West Virginia is coming off a 71-58 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

- Taz Sherman ranks second in the Big 12 at 18.5 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- West Virginia leads the all-time series 16-3.

- TCU has won two of the last three meetings in Fort Worth. TCU’s last win was a 67-60 overtime game on Feb. 22, 2020.

UP NEXT

- TCU continues a stretch of three games over five days when it plays at Texas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.