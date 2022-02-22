TCU DE Khari Coleman transfers to Ole Miss

TCU sophomore defensive end Khari Coleman has found a new home after entering the transfer portal this past week. Coleman announced through his Twitter account Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career with Ole Miss under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Coleman is the second TCU football player to leave the program for Ole Miss this offseason. The former three-star recruit and Freshman All-American honoree will reunite with former Horned Frog running back Zach Evans, who announced his transfer decision last month. Coleman is one of two starting defensive ends who entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season, joining redshirt junior Ochaun Mathis, who has not finalized his decision yet.