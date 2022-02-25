TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Frogs take on Nebraska at Globe Life Field

TCU: 3-1, Last Game: def. SFA 11-1

Nebraska: 1-3, Last Game: lost vs. SHSU 6-3

Dates: February 25-27

Time: Friday @ 6:00pm, Saturday @ 2:00pm, Sunday @ 1:00pm

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: FloSports.TV (all games)

Radio: KTCU 88.7 FM

The Frogs square off against Nebraska this weekend at Globe Life Field looking to build on their early season success.

It’s a small sample-size, sure, but TCU’s 3-1 record comes with glimpses of strong starting pitching and a deep lineup of bats, as well as flashes of great defense.

David Bishop is hitting incredibly well in the four spot to kick off his freshman campaign. The shortstop-turned-first-baseman is batting .429 with a team-leading 9 RBI. Meanwhile, sophomore phenom Brayden Taylor leads the team in OPS and is hitting .500 through four games.

Elijah Nunez is fourth in the nation with six stolen bases, and as a team the Frogs are 10-11 on stolen base attempts already this year.

On the mound, TCU’s starters have been dominant. Austin Krob, Riley Cornelio, Brett Walker, and Cam Brown have combined for 24 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched, with just two earned runs allowed.

The Huskers, on the other hand, have seen their season get off to a less-than-ideal start. Nebraska dropped their four-game opening series to Sam Houston State and hold a 1-3 record. All four Husker starters gave up at least one run, and none pitched more than four innings in their starts.

The Huskers committed seven errors across those four games, allowing eight unearned runs on top of 20 earned runs, and Nebraska currently has a team ERA of 5.81.

TCU Weekend Starters

Friday: Austin Krob, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP

Saturday: Riley Cornelio, 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP

Sunday: Brett Walker, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP

TCU Projected Lineup

Elijah Nunez, CF, .286 BA, .760 OPS Luke Boyers, RF, .222 BA, .485 OPS Brayden Taylor, 3B, .500 BA, 1.293 OPS David Bishop, 1B, .429 BA, 1.143 OPS Tommy Sacco, SS, .533 BA, 1.278 OPS Gray Rodgers, 2B, .071 BA, .421 OPS Porter Brown, DH, .111 BA, .384 OPS Kurtis Byrne, C, .308 BA, .729 OPS Thomas Maxwell, LF, .000 BA, .333 OPS

Nebraska Weekend Starters

Friday: Kyle Perry, 0-0, 33.75 ERA, 5.25 WHIP

Saturday: Shay Schanaman, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP

Sunday: Dawson McCarville, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP

Nebraska Projected Lineup