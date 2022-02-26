TCU Basketball vs Texas Tech: Game Thread

It has been a tough stretch for TCU Basketball, whose remaining schedule is ranked as the toughest in the country. The Frogs have lost three of their last four and are just 2-5 in February, needing at least one more win to stay in the conversation for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Standing in their way in their second to last home game is #9 Texas Tech, a team that TCU proved they could play with a couple weeks ago in Lubbock... well, at least until the Red Raiders ran away with things.

Can they finish the job today?

Join us as we find out.

FEB. 26 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 5 PM

Broadcast: ESPN2

Play-By-Play: Mark Neely

Analyst: Tim Welsh

Online: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 382/972

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge

Analyst: John Denton

Online: HFTV // TuneIn

Series: Texas Tech leads 86-52

In Fort Worth: TT leads 33-32

In Lubbock: TT leads 50-16

Neutral: Tied 3-3

First Meeting: TCU won 30-19 (1/23/32) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: TT won 82-69 (2/12/22) in Lubbock

Winning Streak: TT W3

Dixon vs. Texas Tech: 4-8

NOTES:

TCU will finish its home schedule with two top 10 teams starting with No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

TCU’s top two shooting performances this season have come in its last two games. The Frogs shot 53.7% vs. WVU and 53.1% at Texas.

TCU is 2-3 against Top 25 teams this season, 1-1 at home (LSU).

TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

TCU’s six Big 12 wins are its most conference wins through 13 games since the 2016-17 season when it was 6-7.

Three of TCU’s remaining four games are against teams ranked in the top 25. All four games remaining are Quadrant 1 opportunities.

Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in scoring (sixth, 14.8) and assists (sixth, 4.0). He is one of four among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 and is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds overall and even better in conference play at 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. His 2.9 offensive rebounds per game overall ranks second in the Big 12.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 9.6 points per game. He’s made team-high 37 3-pointers.

Francisco Farabello is shooting a team-best 37.3 percent from 3-point range and 40.0 percent from three in Big 12 games.

Emanuel Miller leads eight newcomers with 10.5 points per game and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12. Miller’s 2.5 offensive rebounds per ranks fifth in the Big 12.

Both Lampkin and Miller played just 18 minutes on Wednesday as they battled foul trouble.

Damion Baugh is third on the team with 10.4 points per game and ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.0 assists per game.

A former Red Raider, Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .65, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

Peavy has made 14 of his last 18 shot attempts.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 15 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 38.7%), rebounding margin (fourth, 9.4), offensive rebounds per game (ninth, 13.4) and rebounds per game (18th, 39.8).

When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 16-5 this season and 97-31 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just four times.

TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 94.9 ranks 30th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU led by 10 midway through the second half, but fell at No. 20 Texas, 75-66, on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs shot a season-best 50.0 percent from 3-point range and shot 53.1 percent from the field.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Texas Tech has won its last four games, including a 66-42 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders with 13.6 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

Texas Tech leads the all-time series 86-52. Ø Tech did not play at TCU last season due to inclement weather. TCU won the last meeting in Fort Worth, 65-54, on Feb. 10, 2020.

Under Dixon, TCU is 2-2 against Tech in Fort Worth.

Associate Head Coach Tony Benford played at Tech (1982-86).

UP NEXT

TCU will face No. 5 Kansas for the first time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena.