What Kind Of Day Has It Been?

Writer’s Note: The title of this piece is ripped from Aaron Sorkin, who often used it to help recap seasons and series of the shows he wrote. It has always served as a phrase that reminded me to step back, reflect, and be thankful for where I am and who is around me. I hope that each and every one of you have a similar reminder.

First and foremost, I hope this doesn’t come off as haughty, or that it feels like I’m puffing myself up, because that isn’t the intent of a piece like this. It’s just an opportunity to say thanks.

After ten years as the Managing Editor of Frogs O’ War, I’m stepping away.

That’s a strange thing to write. Not necessarily because I didn’t think it would ever happen, but because I’ve been in this role and this rhythm for so long it has just become a part of who I am.

I will always love what we built here, and I’m excited to see what’s next for this community under new leadership (that announcement is coming soon), but now was the right time to move on, for reasons that will become clear in a few days.

I’ll still be covering TCU, so you’re not getting rid of me, but the opportunity I’ve received is directly related to the work we’ve done together in building the Frogs O’ War community. I say ‘we’ because one, I’ve never been the lone voice writing for the site and two, a fan site is no good if fans don’t show up to join the conversation.

While the title has been Managing Editor for the last decade, I’ve really considered myself more of a steward of this site, with its purpose being that it provided TCU fans a space to do what they do best: talk about the Frogs.

It’s because of that that we grew, and I’ll stand by that until I’m in the ground. The folks that stopped by to chat, or argue, or troll, all gave Frogs O’ War life.

Meanwhile, the insane amount of talent that has contributed to the site will always blow me away. From Andrew Felts spending the back half of his undergraduate career sitting mostly alone in the student section for TCU basketball games, covering the team like no one else, to Grant McGalliard and Parker Fleming riling people up with data, obscure references, and the most tasteful Cheez-It rating the internet has ever seen.

People like Dean Straka, Meagan Thompson, Samantha Calimbahin, Garrett Podell, and Colin Post all cracked their knuckles and contributed to the fray.

Anthony North, Russell Hodges, and Ryan Bunnell keep the site going to this day with their efforts.

Way back in the day guys like Marshall Weber provided longwinded diatribes on the state of TCU baseball, took time to invent the Woo Birds, while Trey Fallon helped keep our podcast going.

And, of course, the greatest hire I’ve ever made was to bring Melissa Triebwasser on board. Her passion and commitment have helped push Frogs O’ War forward, especially in the seasons of life where I was changing jobs and having children. Her partnership has meant the world to me, and I’m thankful every day that I’ve been able to work with her for these last eight years or so.

That is by no means a comprehensive list, and anyone who contributed who I did not mention is free to scold me in the comments.

Ultimately, the thing I’m most grateful for, is that I, a dumb TCU fan, fell into an opportunity to run this site, and together we watched it grow and grow and grow.

I hope you’ll stick around here. It’s a good place. And I also hope you’ll be as excited as I am to see what’s next, because it’s going to be pretty cool too.

So, thanks. Thanks for bearing with me for a decade, and for pulling up and riding alongside Frogs O’ War, whether it was once or hundreds of times.

TCU has the best damn fanbase on the planet, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.

Until next time,

- FrogPreacher